At last, Osinbajo swears in Ocheni, Hassan as ministers

By Lawrence Olaoye

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the two newly sworn-in ministers to be exemplary in their leadership roles as they undertake to serve the country.

Osinbajo gave the charge in his comments while swearing-in Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Alhaji Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he chaired yesterday.

The acting President reminded the newly inducted ministers of the tripod upon which the President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration stands and urged them to support its determination to fight corruption and make life more meaningful for the people.

He said “The Federal Executive Council is one that is committed to the very far reaching and reform program of this government. That reform program is contained in our Economic Recovery and Road Plan. We have focused our attention on key areas of that economic recovery plan and we believe those key areas are things that need to be done to make a difference in the Nigerian economy and in the lives of Nigerians.

“Time and time again we have continued to emphasize the need for ministers to pay particular attention to all the areas that we have highlighted in the economic plan.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari decided to task ministers with specific functions and so we expect our new ministers to be part of this Herculean task in turning around the Nigerian economy and making life better for the citizens.

“Of course you know that aside from the economy we have two key areas highlighted by the president during the course of the campaigns and have become center pieces of our administration Programme – security and the anti-corruption fight.

“We expect that members of the Federal Executive Council will focus on these key areas as well. We have of course made tremendous progress in security. We have issues and challenges here and there but there are compared to where we are coming from very minor indeed and we are tackling them on a day by day basis.

“On the anti corruption fight, we are focused. We believe that the primary thing is for those of us who have the privilege of serving to ensure that by our own point and actions we support the anti corruption fight and also that our conducts will be exemplary so that we will show by practice, not just by words, that we are determined to ensure that this country is run by a good government. And where there is honesty and integrity, service will be delivered.

Even as I welcome you to this cabinet, I congratulate friends and family who are here and I can only say going by your antecedence as contained in your resume read out, it is evident that you are deserving of positions held in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that you are capable of rendering all he task that will given to you.

The only reward is more hard work and I wish you the best as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”