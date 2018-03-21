Atiku hails withdrawal of policemen from VIPs

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has given support to the new policy of reassigning about 150,000 policemen from guarding VIPs to regular police duties.

Atiku in specific terms hailed the decision as it relates to the much-needed protection of schools in the Northeast and other troubled zones.

In a statement issued yesterday, Atiku who is the Wazirin Adamawa said “our security forces are overstretched. We do not have enough military and paramilitary forces to provide security for the peace loving people of Nigeria which is why the recent Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State kidnapping occurred.

Their school was left unguarded. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, had on Saturday, March 10, 2018 canvassed for the reassigning of the 150,000 policemen guarding private citizens to core police duties.

He recalled that recently, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Chief Mike Okiro, revealed that 150,000 policemen are guarding various elites and those we know as ‘big men’. If I had my way, I would have recalled all of those 150,000 policemen who are not performing core police duties and send them to provide security for every school in the North-East region. That to me would be a better use of their time and services. We already know that Boko Haram has an agenda to cripple Western education in Nigeria. So how could we have left those schools unguarded? Why should the police be guarding VIPs who can afford personal guards and leave vulnerable girls unguarded?

We are spending billions of Naira trying to encourage girls to go to school only to allow them be abducted by terrorists.”

The ex-vice president called on the Buhari government to be open to solutions from well-meaning Nigerians and friends of Nigeria so we can navigate this nation away from the precipice.