Atiku mourns Isyaku Rabiu

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said that the death of prominent Kano billionaire businessman and cleric, Khalifa Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu, has robbed northern Nigeria and indeed the nation of one of its greatest and most enterprising investors who rose to prominence by sheer dint of hard work.

Reacting to the death in a statement in Abuja, the former Vice President said the late Rabiu was one of Northern Nigeria’s earliest and successful investors who created jobs for others to earn a living.

According to Atiku, “Rabiu’s successes and entrepreneurial spirit had motivated many younger Northern investors like myself who feel that, once you are resourceful, you can achieve success in every endeavour of life.”

Atiku explained “Rabiu didn’t attain success by mere luck, but used personal initiative to achieve his life’s goals.”

The Waziri Adamawa added that success “is not for the timid or those who are afraid to take risks to achieve prosperity.”

He explained that Isyaku Rabiu was not only remarkable as a successful industrialist, but he was also a great Islamic scholar who was widely respected.

These enviable virtues, he said, had made Rabiu to stand tall like a colossus.

He prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased for his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Al-Jannah (Paradis.