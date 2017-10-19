Atiku’s son, Aminu in custody over child ‘abduction’

Share This





















For disobeying a court order, Aminu, the son of a former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, was on Wednesday remanded in transit cell of Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Aminu was alleged to have disobeyed an order made by Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye on October 11 over the custody of six-year-old Amir Abubakar, who he was alleged to have taken away from the custody of his enstranged wife, Fatimo Bolori.

Ms. Ayeye had earlier ordered the respondent in the suit marked FCL/29/2017, between U. F. Bolori Vs M. A. Abubakar to produce Amir Abubakar at the first hearing of the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that when the case came up on Wednesday for the discharge of “Emergency, Evacuation/Protection Order” made by the court, the court was informed that the parties were planning to settle out of court.

In response, Ms. Bolori’s lawyer, Nwabuzor Okoh, denied receiving any notification from the respondent to settle out of court.

Consequently, Chief Magistrate Ayeye cited Aminu for contempt for disobeying court order issued on October 11.

She ordered that the respondent be remanded in transit cell and the case stood down pending when he would produce the boy.

NAN also learnt that both Fatimo and Aminu had divorced in 2011.

The children were living with their mother, Fatimo, with an arrangement that they should be allowed to spend their vacation with their father.

However, when the children were on holidays in 2013, Aminu requested that they should be released to him to travel abroad for vacation and thereafter, refused to let them return to their mother. (NAN)