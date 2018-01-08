Attacker of ex Niger HoS remanded in prison

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha Minna

The suspected attacker of the former Niger State Head of Service HOS, Barrister Abbas Bello arrested by police and charged to court have been reminded in Minna prison untill 18th January 2018 for hearing.

The suspect one Abubakar Sadiq who was brought to Magistrate Court 3 Minna last Friday in a Police Legal Department vehicle with registration number NPF 1593 D at around 9:50am was charged to court.

The prosecutor Abdullahi Maiyaki said that the offence committed by the defendant is not bailable under section 397B of the penal code.

According to him the suspect “used insulting language, inciting public disturbance and criminal intimidation and mischief contrary to section 114, 399, 392 and 327 of the penal code law”.

Maiyaki said that at around 18 hours one Abbas Bello of CR 10 independent way GRA Minna reported at a division same day that one Abubakar Sadiq of the Emirate Council carried a substance and broke the rear driver wheel screen of the victim Toyota car.

The defendant Abubakar Sadiq however pleaded not guilty to the offence when it was mentioned to him.

The Magistrate Court Judge, Hassan Mohammed than ordered that the suspect to be reminded in prison custurdy to the 18th of this month for further hearing.