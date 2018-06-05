Audu Ogbe: FG working to sustain food security

Share This





















From David Hassan Gombe

The Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe yesterday said Nigeria’s future can’t depend on oil and gas alone.

The minister made the assertion when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo who was represented by his Deputy Mr. Charles Iliya at the Deputy Governor’s office in Gombe.

He said the federal government was working tirelessly to ensure that food security is sustained and that measures are being taken to protect gully erosion in affected areas.

According to him, government cannot work alone but needed the support of the people to achieve its desire goal.

While commenting Gombe state government for their initiative in the area of agriculture, he said the state has given recognition at the higher level.

Speaking further, he said that as minister of agriculture he is the President’s campaigner.

He added that things have been put in place by the President to ensure that the country enjoys peaceful democracy.

He explained that his visit to the state was aimed at commissioning gully erosion projects in some affected areas.

Responding, the Deputy Governor Mr. Charles Iliya who represented Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo appreciated the visit and assured the minister that government in its capacity will do everything it can to support the activities of the agricultural sector in the state.

He appealed to the minister to issue more projects to the state in order to boost the economy.

Bicycle Day: Tambuwal, FRSC boss urge Nigerians to embrace cycling From Raji Bello Sokoto.

The Federal Road Safety Corps has urged Nigerians to embrace cycling as an alternative means of transportation within a reasonable distance.

The FRSC Sector Commandant in-charge of Sokoto State, gave the charge during a ceremonial flag off marking the first Bicycle Day in the state.

He said the commemoration to showcase the importance of riding bicycle to the general public was declared by the United Nations 72nd General Assembly for 3rd June each year.

Also speaking, the state governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal urged the people to accept and take up cycling as a means of commuting within reasonable distance.

The governor who was represented at the occasion by the commissioner of youth and sports, Alhaji Garba Yakubu Tsitse, said the event is timely as it strengthens the resolve to make cycling a safe and reliable mode of transport for residents in any city in Nigeria.

According to him, “about three million persons die due to inadequate exercise annually and as such the world cycling day is a welcome development.

“Benefits associated with cycling includes affordability, cheaper to afford and maintained compared to vehicles and motorcycle, while it does not emit smoke thereby making it environmental fit.”