AUN matriculates 4 rescued Chibok girls, others

Share This





















From Umar Dankano Yola

The management of American University of Nigeria,AUN Yola has matriculated about 200 new students including four rescued Chibok girls.

Administering the University’s pledge to the new intakes at the convocation ceremony in Yola Monday, the university president, Dr.Dawn Dekkle explained that, the new intake is made- up 168 fresh graduates, 20 post graduate diplomas, 14 masters degrees and 16 doctorate degree students.

Dekkle said the students are for 2020/2022 and 2023 academic sessions “ christened 2020 Fall” respectively.

Dekkle pledged that the institution will provide the students with a challenging learning opportunity that would expand their horizon for future.

“To the parent, thank you for believing in the power of an AUN education. You can be confident that we are committed to the success of the bright young people you have entrusted to us,” She announced that four of the new students are from the university’s New Foundation Programs (Chibok Girls Special Education Program ), stressing that the institution will continue to accord the needy special attention in the pursuit of its educational goals.

Earlier, the Vice President for Student Life of the University, Mr Byron Bullock adviced the new students and the those returning to shun all forms of anti-social behaviors within and outside the campus.

Bullock however, assured that the institution will be liberal in handing all the students within the campus.