AUN to host 10th career & graduate fair in Lagos

By Maryam Garba Hassan

The American University of Nigeria(AUN) will host its yearly career and graduate fair in Lagos.

A statement issued by the institution’s office of Communications and Public Relations yesterday said this year’s fair which is the tenth will be the second to be held in Lagos.

It said the career and graduate fair is a unique networking opportunity for both employers and potential AUN graduate employees.

The statement further said students from second to final years are encouraged to attend.

The event will take place at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos from Thursday 24th of March 2017.

While graduating seniors explore career opportunities, current students seek internship openings to gain hands-on knowledge and industrial experience required for future jobs, the statement added.

Seniors who are graduate school-bound also use the AUN Career & Graduate Fair to size up their prospective career fields.

According to the statement, the American University of Nigeria is the first, and so far the only Nigerian university, private or public, that creates an annual forum for interaction between its students and the best companies doing business in the country, indigenous and multinational.

It would be recalled that during last year’s 9th fair held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Center in Abuja, several participating companies conducted aptitude tests for qualified students with a view to offering them employment on graduation or internship opportunities while in school.

Director of Career Counseling and Placement, Mrs. Grace Nwokoma, noted that the fair is a one-stop window through which graduate schools and multinationals can recruit students and staff.

“It is a platform for students and alums to connect with companies, business leaders, government agencies, captains of industry, and diplomatic missions to explore internship and employment opportunities.”

AUN traditionally offers its graduating seniors and graduates the opportunity to display their industry-readiness through regular career fairs.

The University had its first career fair in Yola before the inaugural class of 2009 graduated, and has had one every year ever since.

So far, more than 20 companies and organizations have indicated willingness to attend this year’s fair.

The companies are Shell Petroleum, US Embassy, Mckinsey, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Diamond Bank, Honeywell, Nestle, Philips Consulting, Ikeja Electricity, Stanbic IBTC, and KPMG.

Others are Afrinvest, Guaranty Trust Bank, Deloitte, Nadabo Energy, MCEE Solutions, Sigma Pensions, Ghoozterity Solutions, Red Star, Voice of Nigeria, and Africa Courier Express.

However, 15 graduate schools, including the AUN Graduate School, will also be attending.

In previous years, the fair’s success has been remarkable. Two out of three students who participated in the fair have landed either an internship or direct employment with top multinationals and local companies across Nigeria.

The fair also encourages AUN alums who are representing various organizations, and those who have become employers of labor, to fish for qualified AUN candidates to join their workforce.

As part of preparations for the fair, the Career Services Office has organized a series of preparatory activities, including resume writing, interview tips, and mock interview sessions.

These provide each of the prospective candidates with a simulated experience of a typical job interview.