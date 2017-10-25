Auto crash claims 11 lives in Kogi

Share This





















From Ahmad Ibrahim Lokoja

At least 11 people lost their lives and over 23 others sustained various degrees of injuries following an accident along Auchi-Okene road in Okehi local government area of Kogi state.

The auto crash involved two vehicles, a trailer fully loaded with cows coming from the north and heading towards the eastern part of the country and a Toyota Corolla car, at a spot called “Sharp Corner” on Monday evening.

The trailer with registration number XE 914 KTN was said to have hit the Corolla with registration number BWR 756 BJ from the back.

The long vehicle was said to have fallen in the process, following which the people on top of the coach housing the cows fell along with the cows and died.

Six persons were said to have died on the spot during the ugly incident while the remaining five died either on the way to the hospital or in the hospital.

Eye witness account claimed that the accident must have been as a result of over speeding by the trailer driver, who was also alleged to have dived off while driving.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Ouwasegun Martins, confirmed that 11 people died in the accident, while 23 others were injured.

He said those wounded were taken to God’s Mercy Hospital, Okene, while those with critical injuries were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

The Administrator of Okehi Local Government Area, AbdulRaheem Ohiare, who was at the scene of the incident, lamented the loss of lives on the highway.

The visibly sad council boss said the level of accident along the road was high and worrisome, urging the federal government to urgently do something about the sharp bend.