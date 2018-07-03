Auto-crash claims 5 on Zaria-Kaduna expressway

Share This





















Five people died on Monday in an auto-crash involving two vehicles on Zaria-Kaduna expressway, an official of Federal Road Safety Corps said in Zaria.

The News agency of Nigeria reports that the accident occurred around Dan-Magaji area in Zaria, Kaduna State at about 1:50p.m.

Confirming the accident to NAN, Mr Muktar Zubairu, FRSC Zaria Unit Commander, attributed the incident to loss of control due to over speeding.

Zubairu, who spoke through the Unit’s Head of Public Enlightenment, Mr Idris Yahaya said 23 people including 20 males and three females were involved in the accident.

“Five people were killed and nine others injured.

“The injured persons are responding to treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, while the corpses were also deposited at the same hospital.

“The two vehicles involved are; Toyota Hiace with registration number: XS 159 ABJ and a trailer with no registration number,” the unit commander explained.

He advised drivers to be mindful of traffic rules and regulations to minimise the rate of carnage on the roads.(NAN)