Avoid illegal oversea trips, NEMA warns

*As UK deports 41more Nigerians

From Suleiman Idris, Lagos

Following the incessant deportation of Nigerians from European and North African countries in recent time, the Federal Government has advised Nigerians who plan to seek for greener pastures overseas to have a rethink by staying behind to help develop their fatherland.

No fewer than 41 Nigerians were yesterday deported from the United Kingdom as they were received by various security organisations at the cargo terminal of the International Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport aboard a chartered Air bus 330 aircraft.

The aircraft conveying the deportees made up of 33 males and 8 females landed at exactly 7:40 a.m. they were said to have violated the United Kingdom immigration rules and regulations with a number of them carrying expired visas.

Majority of them wore sorrowful looks as they sneaked out of the airport having undergone profiling by the security agencies lead by officials of the Nigeria immigration officials.

However, one of the deportees, Charles told reporters that he has been in the UK with a Visiting Visa about two years ago, that later expired. “I didn’t enter UK with fake papers. I actually applied through the UK Embassy in Lagos and I was issued a six months visa, but when my visa expired, I decided to stay back there because there is no job in Nigeria.

“I’ve actually spent two years in the UK before I was arrested by the security authorities at my workplace. i regret not leaving the country at the right time especially when my visa was due. With this now, I won’t be able to return to that country. I just hope that our government can make Nigeria comfortable for its citizenry as a lot of us want to work and earn a living for ourselves.”

Other agencies on ground include the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Representative of the NEMA Director- General, Alhaji Mohammed Sidi told journalists that “We are here this morning to receive Nigerians that have been brought back by authorities of the United Kingdom; the deportees would be given a ‘token’ to go back to their respective destinations.”

Represented by the Deputy Director, Search and Rescue, Dr. Abdullahi Onimode, he said further that “As a responsible government, we can’t just leave our citizens to enter the country and start finding their ways. So it is our responsibility, NEMA on behalf of the Federal Government is here to ensure that, one, they are well received and we need to talk to them, counsel them and let them realize that the country they left some years ago is not the same country they are meeting today.

“We have moved ahead and everybody has equal opportunity in the present day government to be the best you can be. Whatever you’re trading or leaning, ensure that you carve a niche for yourself. Where we tend to go to for greener pastures after all were developed by their own persons. So we should be able to proudly stay back here in Nigeria and ensure that we develop our own country.”