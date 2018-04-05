B/Haram: Buhari okays N360bn for arms purchase

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of $1 billion (N360 billion) for the procurement of military equipments to fight insecurity in the country.

The National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had earlier approved the $1 billion for insecurity to be drawn from the country’s Excess Crude Accounts (ECA).

Some governors, especially those on the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), have kicked against drawing the fund from the ECA considered to be jointly owned by the federal and state governments.

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, particularly had challenged the decision in court.

Briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors yesterday, Minister of Defence, Gen. Monsur Dan-Ali, said, “What I can add, after all that I have said, is to inform you that of recent, our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion.”

Asked what transpired at the meeting, the minister said, “This is a normal meeting of security agencies in the country. As usual, we discussed the current activities that affected most of the states in the federation like Taraba, Zamfara and other states.”

On what to expect after the deployment in Zamfara, Dan-Ali said, “Well, as usual we have operationalised a Division in Sokoto, there will be a Brigade in Katsina, and another Brigade in Zamfara that will take care of security situation in that area.”

On how that will resolve the issue of insecurity, the minister said “Of course, the strength of security personnel has increased – including the Air Force additional quick response group,- they have added enough manpower in that area.”

On Leah Sharibu’s release, Dan-Ali said, “Well, we are making all available efforts to see that the girl is returned safely.”