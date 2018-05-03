B/Haram: Red Cross reunites girl,7, with family after 4 years

Share This





















From Umar Dankano Yola

A little girl,Amina Abubakar, seven years old has been reunited with her family by the International Committee of Red Cross,ICRC after four years in captivity of the Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa Forest.

Reuniting the girl with her mother in Yola Wednesday, Restoring Family Links (RFL) of the ICRC, Pamale Ongoma said the effort of the reunion was as a result of coordinated information from their volunteers in the state.

Ongoma stated that the mother (Aishatu Shehu) was located in Maiha Local Government Area in Adamawa state while the little Amina was traced to a adopted mother in Dusulu village of Dambowa local government in Borno state last year.

She said they were separated as a result of Boko Haram conflict which occurred in 2014 and were located in 2017 at different Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps in the North East.

She expressed delight with the level of commitment being shown by Good Samaritans in cooperating with the organisation in their humanitarian services .

Expressing her gratitude to the ICRC for the good job, mother to Amina,Mallam Aishatu Shehu said it is only our Omni potent God that rewards all that made it possible for her to set her eyes on her daughter again.

Aishatu narrated that in 2014 ,the insurgents over ran their villages in Askia Uba in Borno state and her husband was shot dead in the process while they were held captive for years.

She said ,God made it possible for her to escape while she abandoned her daughter when she was two and half years, until today (Wednesday) in Yola.

In her version,the adopted mother to little Amina,Ramatu Usman Yamana said they adopted two of them since the attack by insurgents .

Yamana stated that the second one by name Fatima died few months after their separation with their parents but expressed happiness for the reunification.