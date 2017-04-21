Babachir, Oke: Osinbajo’s panel summons Daura, Idris, Magu

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

There are indications that the probe panel chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo may have commenced investigation into allegations of graft against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), David Babachir Lawan and Ambassador Ayodele Oke who suffered same fate on Wednesday.

Top government officials were seen taking their turns to meet the Vice President in his office suggesting that they may have been summoned to give evidences to the panel on their roles in the scam involving Lawan and Oke.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Babagana Monguno, who are members of the investigative panel chaired by Osinbajo, were with him in his office as several officials took turn to appear before the committee.

Those who appeared before the Osinbajo probe panel yesterday included the Director of State Secure (DSS), Lawan Daura; the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

Although they refused to talk to the press, discreet inquest revealed that they were invited by the Osinbajo’s panel for questioning.

The suspended SGF is being investigated for his culpability or otherwise in the award of a grass-cutting contract to a company he was suspected to be having interest by the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE) which he chaired.

A Senate ad-hoc committee chaired by the fiery Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sanni, had indicted Lawan after he refused on two occasions to honour the committee’s invitation to state his own side of the story.

Buhari had earlier instructed the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation to look into the matter and Lawan was given a clean bill.

A letter purportedly signed by the President was then forwarded to the leadership of the Senate clearing him of any wrongdoing in the scam.

The latest Osinbajo panel mandated to investigate the same grass-cutting scam came as a surprise to many.

The suspended NIA chief on his own is being investigated for his role in the N15 billion found hidden in a private apartment in Lagos by the EFCC.

Though Oke had claimed that the money belonged to NIA and was meant for a covert operations, he would have to convince the Osinbajo’s panel on the veracity of his claims.