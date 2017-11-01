Babachir, Oke’s probe continues – Presidency

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would neither stop nor interfere in the investigation and prosecution of any public officials found wanting in his government.

The President, in a statement made available to newsmen by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the duo of sacked Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and ex-Director General of the NatIonal Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, would still undergo investigation for relevant agencies handling their cases before they were shown the way out of government.

According to him, Buhari within the limits of the rule of law, had taken requisite action by sacking them insisting that the President would not shield anyone from investigation.

Shehu stated “The President has taken the administrative action. All other actions will be taken by relevant government agencies.

“The position of the President therefore is that investigation agencies which have already commenced the investigation of the two officers removed from office will go on with their work of investigation without any interference or hindrance.

“The President who is fully conversant with the provisions of the constitution will not stop the investigation of anyone because he has no such power under our laws. This is a decision of the Supreme Court.

“The President under our laws can, through the Attorney General enter a nolle prosequi to stop an on-going trial. He may upon conviction, order a pardon.

“Beyond these, the president cannot order investigation agencies to not investigate anyone and does not intend to do in this, or any other circumstance.

“Based on his wish and desire for a strict observance of the law, the President expects the EFCC, ICPC and such agencies to proceed with ongoing investigations.

When and where they have reasonable grounds to charge former or serving officers to court under our laws, they do not require the permission of the President to do so.”