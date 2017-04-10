Bamaiyi is a liar – Obasanjo

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday called former Chief of Army Staff, Ishaya Bamaiyi a liar, saying his administration at no time plotted to kill him.

Bamaiyi had in his book, “Vindication of A General” which was launched last weekend in Abuja, alleged that ex president Obasanjo allegedly plotted to kill him while he was in detention for over eight years.

Recall that Bamaiyi, who is now a retired lieutenant general, was detained in October 1999 and charged for the alleged attempted murder of the late publisher of the Guardian newspaper and former Internal Affairs Minister, Alex Ibru.

In the book, Bamaiyi alleged that the Obasanjo administration was not satisfied with his arrest and detention based on ‘trumped up charges’ that were orchestrated by some individuals in the military, but made efforts to eliminate him.

“While I was in prison, efforts were made to ensure I did not come out alive,” Bamaiyi said in the 252-page book launched in Abuja a fortnight ago.

“A clear case was an attempt to kill me with a lethal injection while I was admitted at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

“A friend from Abuja called to advise me not to accept any injections. He had been present when it was decided, and money was made available to give me a lethal injection. I took the advice and never had any injection while in LUTH,” he added.

But in a swift reaction yesterday, Obasanjo who played host to members of the Correspondents Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun Chapter, at his hilltop residence in Abeokuta, said that his administration only asked Bamaiyi to answer to those that he was alleged to have killed, saying that the decision was legitimate.

His words,“That I wanted to kill him? What of the people he killed? My government did not plot to kill him.

“My government asked him to answer to those that were alleged to have been killed by him and that is legitimate.

“That if there is an allegation that you have done something, that you have committed a crime, then you are arrested, you should answer and that is all.

“Who the hell is he that I would want to kill him? Kill him for what? To achieve what? No!

“There were allegations, the police and the law enforcement agencies decided to look into the allegations.

“They invited him and they asked him to answer as a result of what was found, so they charged him to court.

“So, it’s now up to him, the investigators as I said, the prosecutors and the judiciary. That’s all.”

Reports said Bamaiyi had recently alleged that his incarceration for more than eight years was punishment for opposing the choice of Obasanjo as successor to former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar.