Bauchi ACD elects female governorship candidate

From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Advance Congress of Democrats (ACD) has elected Hajiya Baheeja Mahmood as the Bauchi State Governorship candidate of the party in the

forth coming 2019 general election.

Baheejah was elected unopposed to clinch the governorship candidate seat of the party on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Chairman of the electoral Panel of the Party, Emerand Friday, commended the delegates and party supporters for being peaceful and orderly throughout the exercise.

He said the Party will field candidates who will contest the election in the Senate, federal House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

Friday, who represented the National Chairman of the party, expressed optimism that with credible candidates forwarded by the party in the state, he believes ACD is a party to beat in the forth coming general election in the State.

He said, “People are starved and left with poverty, but the motto of ACD is the solution to famine and poverty, and we want support from all good people of Bauchi State to enable the people enjoy real and genuine dividends of democracy.”

The Chairman affirmed the election of Lawal Mohammed as ACD senatorial candidate for Bauchi South Senatorial District, Mohammed Rabi’u Ismail Bauchi North senatorial Candidate and Honourable Aliyu Umar, Bauchi Central. All the candidates contested the seat unopposed.

Speaking with reporters after her election, Hajiya Baheejah Mahmood pledged to give priority to the revitalization of commerce and industry in the state as part of her plan to boost the economy of the State.

She thanked her supporters, especially youths ,women groups and the entire people of the state, for their support and prayers towards the success of the party in 2019. She pledged that if elected, she will not let them down, and will justify the confidence reposed in her.