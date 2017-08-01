Bauchi: CITAD urges stakeholders support for education sector overhaul

Share This





















From Ahmed Kaigama, Bauchi

A Non Governmental Organization, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD),has called for stakeholders support in the overhaul of the education sector in Bauchi state.

The CITAD Senior Programme Cordinator, Isah Garba made the call during a stakeholders meeting organized by CITAD in collaboration with USAID on the strategy development for monitoring the implementation of the recommendation of task Force committed to overhaul education sector in Bauchi state.

It would be recalled that Governor Mohammed Abubakar declared a state of emergency on education sector due to its dilapidated states and set up a committee on how to improve access and quality if education sector.

Garba said collective responsibility of all stakeholders will contribute to the success of education in the state because according to him the government cannot do it alone.

“We all must support the government to achieve its objectives of setting up the task force committee so that the recommendation will not be thrown out.

“We all know that Nigerian government both at the state and federal level are good in setting up Committee but the implementation process might be faulty so we need to assist Bauchi government to implement this recommendation’, he says.

Garba who commended the state government effort in setting up the committee said it demonstrated the present administration commitment to address the problem of education sector.

Also speaking, Kabiru Dakata, team lead of Social Accountability Cluster in education sector in North East said the aim of the meeting is to develop a strategy to monitor the implementation of the recommendation.

He said the Bauchi state government set a pace by declaring state of emergency on education sector which other state government as followed.

Also, former registrar of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Aliyu Misau suggested that the number of boarding schools across the state should be increase from 23 to 39 to ensure that all school age children in all the 3 senatorial zone are accommodated.

He said the increment of the number of schools will also increase funding in the schools hoping that it will be implementable following the commitment of the state government to improve education sector.

Participants at the meeting stressed the need for training and re-training of qualified guidance counselors in schools in order to improve the talent of the students.

They also called for sensitization of parents and students on importance of education to ensure that all age children are in school 5 days a week.