Bauchi donates 19mn to victims of fire disaster

From Ahmad Mohnammed, Bauchi

Bauchi state government has donated over 19 million Naira to victims of fire disaster at Muda Lawal market in the state capital.

The chairman, Traders and Artisans Association of the market, Alhaji Bala Mai Kaji, disclosed this to newsmen in Bauchi over the weekend shortly after handing over the donations to the beneficiaries.

Alhaji Bala Mai Kaji explained that over 50 million was lost in the inferno that occurred two times in the last two years which affected 24 traders.

He said the disaster had crippled business activities in the market, which he described as populous in the state.

He thanked Governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar for symphatising with the victims and pledged their unalloyed support and prayers to his administration.

Also speaking, one of the beneficiaries, Chizoba Umendu, who said he lost properties worth over 5 million Naira, said he received sum of 3 million Naira as support to resuscitate his business.

While expressing his appreciation for what he described as the Bauchi state kind gesture, Umendu called on the Igbo community residing in the state to live in peace with the rest of the people in the state.

Another beneficiary, Alhaji Shagari Usman, who was given four million naira, said he lost property worth over 10 million Naira in the inferno.

He commended Governor Abubakar for the assistance and pledged to contribute positively towards the economic development of the state.