Bauchi gov’s wife partners UNICEF on health, education

From Ahmed Kaigama, Bauchi

The Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar,has expressed her readiness to partner with UNICEF to strengthen Health and Education sectors in the state.

Hadiza stated this at the 2017 mid -year Review planning meeting for Bauchi and Gombe States organized by UNICEF Nigeria Bauchi field office at Destination Hotel Bauchi yesterday.

According to her, the partnership will take place through my Non-Governmental Organization, (NGO), Bauchi Sustainable Women Economic Empowerment and Peace Initiative, (BSWEEP).

“B-SWEEP is out for saving the lives of women, children, and vulnerable in the society and providing girl child education for drops out, effective health care delivery, especially maternal child health care, and improving their economy through skills acquisition, and Agriculture”

She stressed that her NGO is complementing the efforts of state government through provision of skills acquisition educating the drops out and improvement of leaving standard of the people.

The wife of the governor however commended UNICEF for doing so much for the state, according to her “especially on health education water and sanitation sectors”

Earlier Speaking the Chief Field Office UNICEF Bauchi Dr Abdoulai Kai Kai, explained reason for the 2017 midyear review, Kai Kai said “was to identified gaps in the health and education sectors in the two states UNICEF is intervening, that is why we invite government officials and partners and to look for possible ways of filling the gaps”

Dr Kai Kai said the review was to also see how to actualise the 1 PHC per ward and 323 PHC across the state that are functional with appropriate facilities, staff for the provision of mothers ,children care, nutrition, polio and birth registration effectively.