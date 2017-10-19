Bauchi govt distributes scanning machines for pregnant women

Share This





















From Ahmed Kaigama, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSHCDA) has distributed 45 scanning machines to be distributed to Primary Health Care Centers to reduce pregnancy related complications.

The machines were on Wednesday presented to BSHCDA by the state Coordinator, National Health care Development Agency in Bauchi.

Our correspondent gathered that the scanning machines were earlier donated by a Non-governmental Organization (NGO) named GE healthcare supported by USAID.

While handing over the equipment to the state, the state Coordinator, National Healthcare Development Agency, Mr Bashir Maidabino said that the equipment would improve on maternal health in the state.

Receiving the items, the Executive Secretary of the BSHCDA,Dr Adamu Gamawa appreciated the gesture an ensured judicious use of the equipment.

“The training of midwives will be batches, we just concluded that of the first batch with 12 participants.”The machine will contribute immensely to maternal health issues in our PHCs,” he said.