Bauchi windstorm destroyed 300 electric poles, says JED

From Ahmad Mohammed Bauchi

Over 300 electric poles were vandalized in the Bauchi State Capital as a result of the windstorm that occurred in the State on Saturday.

Head of the Technical Unit of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company

(JED), Bauchi regional office, Engineer Abdullahi Hussaini disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen after inspecting areas affected by the windstorm in the town.

Hussaini said apart from electric poles, other equipment like Armoured and Alluminium Cables, Insulators, Communication Masts among others were badly affected by the disaster.

Hussain said his office was currently preparing a report which would be forwarded to the headquarters of the company in Jos for necessary action.

He called on the general public to guard the electricity gadgets in their domain from vandals, and appealed to them to exercise patience on the concomitant darkness they would be experienced following the calamity.

He, however, assured that the company would fix the damaged electric poles as soon as possible.

“The company is working tirelessly to restore back power supply in Bauchi town. So residents should exercise patience a bit. We also appeal to state government to assist.”