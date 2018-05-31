Bauchi workers groan over salary deductions

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed Bauchi

Civil servants in Bauchi State have complained over cuts of their salaries.

Many of the workers told reporters yesterday in Bauchi that huge amount of money between three ,nine , ten, thirty up to seventy thousand were deducted from their May salaries.

Addressing newsmen on some deductions that affected salaries of some civil servants in the state , the State Head of Civil Service, Dr. Liman Bello said the state government has commenced the use of Human Resources Management Information System to sanitize the payroll of the worker’s salaries.

Dr. Bello said the system was equipped to ensure effective deduction of all illegal allowances paid to workers in line with International best practices.

He said the deductions were part of efforts by the present administration to ensure sanity in the system so as to enable government provide adequate social amenities to the people.

The Head of Service said that following the introduction of the system, all issues of salaries and worker’s entitlements will be paid by his office, warning that anyone found wanting will be sanctioned.

Dr Bello solicited the support of entire civil servants in the state for the success of the policy to enable government sustain the payment of their due salaries and allowances.

On his part, the State Nigeria Labour Congress NLC Chairman, Comrade Hashimu Muhammad Gital described the system as a welcome development,

said the organized labour would support any policy meat to ensure sanity in the payment of workers entitlements.