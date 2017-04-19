Be law abiding, NSCDC appeals to FCT residents

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NCDC) in the Federal Capital Territory, Patrick E.Ukpan has presented his command’s score card for the 1st quarter of 2017 to the public, reiterating his command’s readiness to live up to the mandate to which the corps was established.

According to the document, NSCDC in the territory during the last few months have been involved in various activities some of which includes: participation in the Joint FCT Ministerial Security Task Force which has the mandate of restoring sanity to the city by ridding the city of all miscreants and undesirable elements such as the street beggars, hawkers as well as commercial sex workers among others.

The Corps has also contributed its quarter through effective actualization of it core mandate in the areas of protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure a maintaining constant security surveillance on petroleum pipelines, water board pipelines, Power Holding Company of Nigeria(PHCN) as well as the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company(AEDC) installation within the FCT.

The Corps, however, appealed to Abuja residents to continue being law abiding as they shall continue to intensify surveillance on these installations with zero tolerance for vandalism.

During the period under review, the Command has also responded promptly to various emergency situations that requires urgent interventions.

On numbers of arrest made within the first quarter, the command disposed that it has arrested over 100 persons right from the beginning of the year to date for various criminal offences like such as job racketeering, illegal dealing in petroleum products, vandalism/theft of electrical fittings from electricity transformers and installation.

The Command had earlier explained that all those arrested and found to be culpable after thorough investigations have been arraign in the law court for possible prosecution adding that fifteen persons among those arrested have been convicted by the law court since January till date.

Commander Ukpan also revealed that which acting in harmony with the mandate for which the corps was set up, the Private Guard Company Department (PGC) of his command has intensified effort from January till date to ensuring that quarks within the industry are not allowed to operate in the territory.

He explained further, adding that to achieve their aims and objectives, the command had to visit all the Private Guard Company in the territory, especially as it affects their conducts, discipline payment of salaries to guards among others.

The Commandant while presenting the 1st quarterly report for the year also spoke extensively about the activities of the Disaster Management Unit of his corps stating that it has been up and doing in activities such as rescue operations,surveillance, maintaining observation points as well as simulation exercises to prepare personnel on how to act in an event of any eventuality or emergency.

The Command said the period under review has witnessed several rescue operations and one simulation exercise in conjunction with the office of the National Security Adviser(NSA), security agencies and other stakeholders in Emergency response in the territory adding that the Medical Unit of the Department also handled various medical issues concerning it personnel and some suspects.

According to report, the Peace and Conflict Unit also did well, the Unit has established ‘Early Warning Early Response Committees’ in all the six area councils of the FCT, this according to the FCT Commandant was to strengthen the administration of justice through the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism. He noted that members of the Committees comprises of community leaders, religious leaders youth group leaders as well as the religious leaders mbers of the committees have mediated in several cases, such as those of the Herdsmen and farmers conflict, domestic violence, drugs addition as well as prostitution.

Commandant Ukpan further disclosed that the Solid Mineral Defenders Unit of his command is also proactive in monitoring the activities of illegal miners within the territory stressing that the Agro allied Renters Unit in the FCT, though new is meant to check activities of cattle rustlers and provide security coverage for herdsmen and their livestock at their ranches in order to ensure that there is no violent conflict amongst herdsmen and farmers