Benue: 2 civil defense officers killed by suspected herdsmen

From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC has confirmed the death of two of its officers in Wanger Village in Kasseyo Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday 11th February, 2018 during an exchange of gun fire with suspected herdsmen that came to attack the village.

A press statement by Benue State Command Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Assistant Superintendent of Corps, ASCI, Adakole John Peter and made available to our reporter gave the names of the officers as Adams Godwin and Abah Patrick

According to Adakole, the late Adams joined the Corps on 14th July, 2010 with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corps, ASCII, and was later promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corps, ASCl on the 1st January, 2014, and gained another promotion to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Corps, DSC, on 1st January, 2017.

He added that Patrick who was recruited into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on the 26th October, 2007 as a Lance Corporal and later promoted to the rank of Senior Corps Assistant on 1st January, 2014, had written his promotion examination on the 23rd December, 2017 and was awaiting result of the examination before his demise.

He maintained that the deceased officers were not recruited in 2017 as reported in some sections of the media.

“It should be noted that NSCDC never recruited in 2016 or in 2017, and that the two (2) officers killed were never in these category,” the statement said.