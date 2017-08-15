Benue, ANDP in pact to build 5000 housing units

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

African Nation Development Programme in collaboration with Benue State Government have concluded arrangement to construct 5,000 units of houses for victims of communal crisis in Agatu, Ado, Kwande and Guma local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Barrister John Otorkpa Onoja who disclosed this yesterday while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi, explained that the projects would be located in the selected communities that were worst hit by herdsmen insurgency and communal crisis to alleviate the sufferings of victims of such crisis.

Onoja stated that 2000 of the units will be built in Agatu due to the devastated nature of the area caused by herdsmen attacks, while Gbajimba Governor Samuel Ortom ‘’s country home will also get 1,000 units because of the Fulani and farmers crisis in the area , with Agila community getting 1,000 units as a result of the communal crisis between Agila and Ngbo people of Ebonyi state where several houses were destroyed and Moon in Kwande Local Government Area will also get 1,000 units due to destruction caused by herdsmen.

He said: “The distribution partner took into consideration the devastation that the benefiting areas suffered during the crisis which left many of the inhabitants without homes.”

“The projects would be complemented with roads, pipe borne water, street lights and other amenities that go with such standard housing units.”

The commissioner further stressed that, aside giving facelift to the areas and addressing the housing needs of the people, the projects would also boost economic activities in the benefiting communities.

According to him, the government would soon embark on the construction of mass housing units for low income earners across the state, adding that what the state government is waiting for at the moment is the right investor, as all that is needed for the project to take off have been put in place.

He stated that the state government had already undertaken the reconstruction of the palace of the Chairman of the Benue State Council of Chiefs, Tor Tiv Prof. James Ayatse while work on others were ongoing, with the renovation of the first civilian governor lodge Aper Aku.