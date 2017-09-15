Benue attack: Peace Corps boss urges independent probe

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Mr Dickson Akoh yesterday called for the setting up of a high-powered and independent panel of inquiry to investigate Thursday’s attack on some communities in Benue.

Akoh who made the call at a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, said similar attacks occurred in May and August in the two communities of Ondo and Ogobia in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state where several persons were reportedly killed and their houses set ablaze.

According to him, these attacks just like that of Thursday left behind tales of anguish in its wake.

The Commandant who is a title holder in the community described the incidence as “well premeditated attack” on innocent citizens.

“These needless attacks have continued unabated for over three years , while innocent and hapless people of the two communities have always gone to bed with their eyes wide opened every night.”

He noted that in spite of the amnesty programme extended to the bearers of illegal arms by Gov. Samuel Ortom, the perpetrators of these nefarious acts had refused to surrender arms.

To help check the level of insecurity in the community, the commandant noted that he had donated a building as a police station.

He appealed to the Federal and State Governments, National Assembly and Benue State House of Assembly to “as a matter of urgency come to the aid of the two-crisis-ridden communities”.

Also speaking, Hon. Adams Okloho, member representing Adoka/Ugboju at the state assembly noted that the attack if not checked would degenerate to what could not be handled.

He, however, called on the state government to help restore peace back to the area while also urging the communities to sheath their swords.