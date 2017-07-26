Benue govt plans to obtain loan to pay salaries- Ag. gov

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The Benue state government has announced its intention to obtain a loan from an undisclosed financial institutions to pay salaries of workers.

Acting Governor of the state, Engr. Benson Abounu who made this disclosure yesterday while addressing newsmen after meeting with labor leaders at Government House, Makurdi, said already government is talking with some financial institutions (which he refused to disclose), adding that it is an uphill task for the State.

He explained that, to secure such loan, the state must get clearance from the Ministry of Finance as well as the Debt Management Office, DMO.

“Government will do everything possible to clear all salaries of workers. That is why we want to secure a loan from a financial institution. We do not want to embark on half solution but full one. The internally generated revenue, IGR which ranging between 250 million naira to 300 million naira is inadequate to augment with federation allocation to pay salaries,” he complained.

Also speaking, the State Chairman, Nigeria Labor Congress, NLC, Comrade Godwin Anya expressed dissatisfaction over the outcome of the meeting, averring that the Paris Club Refund of 6.5 million naira that was given to the state is insufficient to pay substantial months to workers.

Anya, however, blamed the state government for being complacent and nonchalant about workers salary, arguing that with the declaration of emergency on salaries by Governor Samuel Ortom, it is expected that government would have sourced for funds elsewhere and augment with the Paris Club to clear many months salary.

Our correspondent reports that the state government is owing over six(6) months salaries to state civil servants while local government staff and teachers are owed over nine(9) months