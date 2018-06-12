Benue Govt. suspends traditional rulers over land dispute

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

The Benue State Security Council yesterday suspended one district head of Iwarnyam, Chief Unaha Koko and two kindred heads of Mbazerem as well as Mbayem/Mbaikyu, Anongo Tema and Atser Kor in Konshisha local government area over land dispute.

The council also, announced government immediate takeover of the disputed land, warning the two warring communities to stay away from the disputed land.

Governor Samuel Ortom who made the resolutions of the Council known after the Security Council meeting held at the Government House, Makurdi, said the decision had become necessary so as to forestall further crisis in the area.

He said a committee headed by Secretary to the Benue State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN, has been constituted to look into the crisis and make recommendations to government for further action.

Governor Ortom disclosed that 41 suspects had already been arrested and are being interrogated by the State Police Command.

He said the three suspended traditional rulers will also be interrogated by the Police.

The Governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration in tackling crime in all parts of the state, no matter who is involved.