Benue killings: Group accuses Obasanjo of mischief

By Umar Muhammad Puma Abuja

A group, the Vanguards for the Protection of Democracy in Nigeria, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of sowing the seed of hatred against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo has recently visited the grave site of the over 70 persons killed on New Year day by suspected herdsmen in Benue State, took time to visit the site, where he laid a wreath in honour of the massacred citizens.

But speaking in Abuja yesterday, National Coordinator of the group, Sharon Faliya Cham in company of other members, described the move as targeted at playing on the emotions of the people of Benue State, with the sole aim of sowing the seed of hatred against President Muhammadu Buhari, and by extension, his government, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“To Obasanjo, politicizing the deaths is permissible so long as the hatred of President Buhari is achieved”, the group said.

“It also reminded the former President that the people of Benue State were yet to forget the Zaki-Biam killings, which as a then sitting President, ordered, adding that he (Obasanjo) “never apologized nor commiserate with the people of Benue over the unfortunate incident”.

The group also recalled the killings by federal troops in Odi, Bayelsa State, which he visited recently too. “Obasanjo was in Bayelsa State recently for another political reason. He should go back on a condolence and apology mission. The Odi community, those that are lucky to survive are still mourning their loved ones,” Sham stated.

The group also noted that the massacre of over 1,000 people in Taraba state happened three months before the Benue killings, but that “yet, Obasanjo did not care”.

It stated further that the former leader was working to draw attention of the international community to intervene in supporting his project of installing what he called ‘non-partisan’ group on Nigerians, a move the group said was “a third term project by other means.”