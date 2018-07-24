Benue Speaker, Ikyange impeached

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Terkimbir Ikyange was today impeached by 22 out of 30 members of the House.

The impeachment was said to have been hurriedly carried out by the members allegedly loyal to Governor Samuel Ortom.

The members came through the back of the assembly which shares fence with Government House and in less than 45 minutes, concluded the sitting that was presided over by the former Minority Leader, Sule Audu representing Agatu State Constituency.

Motion for the impeachment was moved by Richard Ujege representing Konshisha State Constituency and seconded by Anthony Ogbu representing Ado Constituency.

During the sitting , Titus Uba, APC representing Kyan Vandeikya Constituency emerged Speaker while Johnson Egli Ahubi, PDP is Deputy Speaker.

Other new principal officers of the assembly include, majority leader Avine Agbom of the APC representing Makurdi North who defected to the PDP, Sule Audu, PDP deputy Majority leader and Kester Ikenge, PDP representing Logo Chief Whip.

Addressing newsmen after the sitting, the new Speaker explained that the action was done to protect the image of the 8th assembly, adding that it was as a result of high handedness by the impeached speaker.

Recall that the House only last week went on recess and was bid to resume on August 15, 2018.