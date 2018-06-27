Biafra: Court orders DSS to allow Abaribe access to his lawyers

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) to allow Senator Eyinaya Abaribe access to his lawyers.

Justice Binta Nyako gave the order following an oral application made by the counsel of the Senator, Chukwuma Ume SAN.

Abaribe, is one of the sureties who guaranteed the bail of the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

When the matter came up for hearing yesterday, Ume SAN, told the court that his client who was arrested last weekend over his role in the IPOB matter, was brought to court in chains by the DSS.

According to the senior lawyer, the Senator representing Abia South constituency at the National Assembly was arrested last Friday over undisclosed reasons.

Consequently, he prayed the court to order the release of Abaribe from the DSS custody.

Arguing further his application, Ume submitted that Abaribe has remained incommunicado since his arrest by the security agency without being charged to court.

He added that his client’s arrest is capable of jeopardising the trial He therefore, urged the court to order the release of Senator Abaribe from DSS custody.

Reacting, Justice Nyako stated that he did not make any order of detention against Abaribe and therefore cannot order the release of a person she did not order his arrest.

“I did not make any order of arrest against the surety (Abaribe), but if he has committed an offence, he should be arrested.

“DSS is not an extension of this court, I did not order his arrest” Justice Nyako said.

However, based on the passionate plea of Umeh, the court advised the DSS to consider Abaribe’s fundamental rights and allow him access to his lawyers.

“For whatever reason you have arrested the surety, please allow him access to his lawyer” Nyako’s begged.

The embattled self-acclaimed leader of the pro-Biafra group, Kanu has been missing following the military invasion at his home town in Abia State last October during what the military themed operation Python Dance.

Sequel to the Kanu’s disappearance, the federal government, through its counsel, Shuaibu Labaran, ask the court to revoke Kanu’s bail.

The prosecution is also asking the court to order the person who stood as sureties for Kanu to forfeit their bail bond or be remanded in prison custody until they produce the defendant.

Meanwhile, Justice Nyako adjourned the matter till November 14 for continuation of trial.