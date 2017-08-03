Biafra: IPOB demands withdrawal of charges against Kanu, others

Share This





















By Paschal Njoku, Abuja

Lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the 5-count charge preferred against the IPOB leader and four others being prosecuted by the Federal Government.

The group insisted that the defendants “have committed no offence known to law, and particularly premised on the ground that the Federal Government has bluntly refused to open its case on the criminal charge preferred against Kanu and his co-accused persons.

“The 2nd to 4th defendants cannot continue to be detained in the strength of the frivolous and concocted charges, in breach of their statutory guaranteed rights as clearly encapsulated under Chapter 4 of the Constitution” Ejiofor stated.

On the issue of Bright Chimezie, the IPOB lawyer restated that he was ordered to be released by an order made on May 24, 2017 by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and wondered why the Federal Government is still detaining him.

Recall that Kanu, the self acclaimed leader of IPOB, was arrested by the FG on the 14th day of October, 2015, in an operation which “was mischievously dramatised and publicized.

To buttress the call for withdrawal of the charges, IPOB said “several orders of court which directed for their unconditional release were flouted with impunity by the Federal Government.

“It is an incontrovertible fact that orders made for Kanu’s unconditional release were disobeyed by the Federal Government not because he has committed any offence known to law, but for their deliberate desperation to keep him behind bars in perpetuity” IPOB stated.

Ejiofor posited that the preference of the FG “is to keep the defendants behind bars ad infinitum, instead of opening their case.