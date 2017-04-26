Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu gets conditional bail, barred from rallies

Share This





















By Paschal Njoku, Abuja

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday granted stringent bail condition to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu being prosecuted by the Federal Government.

Kanu, Onwudiwe Chidiebere, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi are currently facing an 11-count charge bordering on treasonable felony, terrorism related offences, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods.

Apart from Kanu, the other trio was denied bail.

Kanu has been in detention since October 14, 2015, when he was arrested by security operatives upon his arrival to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

On December 17, 2015, Chief Magistrate Shuaibu Usman of Magistrate Court in Abuja had to strike out a one-count criminal charge instituted by the Federal Government against Kanu, but he was immediately rearrested by the Department of State Service and since then had been under detention despite several court orders granting him bail.

However, the FG had to drop six counts that bordered on terrorism and the defendants were re-arraigned on 5-counts, which prompted the accused persons to file another application seeking bail.

Delivering ruling, Justice Nyako said her decision to grant Kanu bail was predicated on health grounds just as she said the

As part of the bail terms, the court ordered Kanu to produce three sureties who must deposit the sum of N100million each.

One of the sureties must include a “highly respected and recognised jewish leader”.

The above condition was sequel to Kanu’s insistence that his religion is Judaism.

The court added that Kanu must also produce a prominent personality of Igbo extraction such as a Senator as well as “a highly respected person resident and owns landed property in Abuja.

More so, Justice Nyako ordered that the self acclaimed Biafran leader must not hold or attend any rally and should not grant any form of interview.

“I must stress it here that the defendant must not attend any rally. He must not be in a crowd exceeding 10 persons”, Justice Nyako warned, insisting that he must sign an undertaking to always attend his trial.

In addition, the court ordered Kanu to surrender his Nigerian and British international passports.

However, Justice Nyako urged the FG to return Kanu’s wedding ring and reading glasses to him.

Trial has been slated for July 11 and 12.

Earlier, Justice Nyako had dismissed the application of the defendants seeking variation of the order for shielding of identities of prosecution witnesses.

“My earlier ruling remains as prosecution witnesses, who are security agents will be protected as their identity will not be disclosed”, the Judge held.

The court stated that the defendants did not provide anything new in their earlier argument for the variation of the order.