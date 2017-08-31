Biafra: S/ East govs meet Nnamdi Kanu

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

Governors of the South-east states yesterday held a meeting with the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The meeting which was between the five governors of the South East and Kanu was held at the Enugu State governor’s lodge in Enugu.

However, the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi who read the communiqué after the meeting, said the Governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo state and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state were absent because they are currently outside the country.

He said the meeting deliberated on the demands of IPOB and noted their concerns accordingly.

“However, the meeting agreed that these demands by IPOB should not be absolute, rather the South East governors shall immediately engage the leader of IPOB, Nnmadi Kanu and the entire leadership of IPOB to further meetings and dialogue to quicken the resolutions of all issues amicably,” Umahi said.

The communiqué reads; “That Ndigbo are in support of a united Nigeria where peace, love, fairness, justice, equity and equality of opportunity are paramount regardless of creed, ethnicity, gender or political affiliation.

“That we condemn all hate speeches and conducts emanating from any segment of Nigeria.

“That Igbo leaders lend their full support to the restructuring of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the basis of fairness and equity. We therefore call on the Federal Government and all Nigerian leaders to commence a process of dialogue among Nigerians on the modalities of achieving this pressing question within a reasonable time frame.

“That Ndigbo support the report of the National Conference of 2014 and urge the Federal Government to set up structures that will enable the implementation of same within a reasonable time.

“That the South East Governors, members of the National Assembly from South East and the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo should henceforth constitute the official organs that will speak on behalf of Ndigbo on political matters.

“That the South East leaders in consultation with leaders from other parts of the country will engage the Federal Government on all areas of concerns to Ndigbo and to Nigeria as a whole.”

The meeting was unique as it was the first time the South East governors would be meeting with Kanu to chat a way forward on issues concerning IPOB threats .