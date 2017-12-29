Bike accident: Buhari’s son, Yusuf still in Nigeria hospital – Presidency

Share This





















…PDP, Atiku pray for his recovery

By Lawrence Olaoye and Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

The Presidency yesterday debunked the insinuation that the injured President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf had been flown to Germany for treatment after being stabilized at a clinic in Abuja.

Reacting to inquiry on the veracity of the report by an Online medium that Yusuf had been flown abroad for treatment, Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a text message to newsmen merely wrote: ‘”It’s not true.”

Shehu had in a statement on Wednesday said “Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.”

This is as Muslims who came to observe prayers at the Aso Villa’s mosque yesterday prayed specifically for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari’s only son, Yusuf, who sustained injuries following an accident he had while biking in Abuja on Wednesday.

The prayer for Yusuf was coordinated by the Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheik Abdulrasheed Suleiman.

Also yesterday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prayed for Yusuf speedy recovery.

The party expressed shock at the news of the involvement of Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari in a power-bike accident in Abuja on Wednesday.

The party said it is however reassured by reports from the Presidency that he is in a steady condition.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, pointed out that it prays for Yusuf’s speedy recovery to enable him return to his normal life.

The party commended the prompt intervention by medical experts on the handling of the matter.

It stressed further that it values the concern of all well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers for Yusuf and the first family.

Similarly, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, sent a sympathy message to President Buhari’s family over the accident.

“Our thoughts are with the first family – our family will be praying for you. We wish Yusuf a speedy recovery,” he said.