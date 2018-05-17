Bindow is best gov Adamawa has ever produced, says Birma

Share This





















By Umar Dan-Kano Yola

Ex Minister of Education, Dauda Birma has described Adamawa state governor, Jibrilla Bindow as the best governor the state has ever produced.

Birma stated this in his opening remark at the public presentation of the autobiography written by Major General Paul Tarfa (rtd), which held in Abuja, Monday under the distinguished chairmanship of the Emir of Kano, His Eminence Sanusi Lamido Sanusi 11.

According to a statement by Macauley Hunohashi, the SA Media and Publicity to Bindow, Dauda Birma described as “unprecedented development strides in Adamawa State” under the able leadership of Bindow.

Birma said, “Since the creation of Adamawa State, no government in the past can claim to have done what you did in the last two and half years and I have no apology for saying the truth.”

“Governor Jibrilla Bindow sat quietly in his characteristic calm mien, exuding a refined candour in the midst of elder statesmen and cream de la cream of the Nigerian society that graced the occasion,” the statement said.

Dignitaries at the event include; Former governor of Adamawa State Admiral Murtala Nyako, one- time National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and former governor of the defunct Gongola State, Bamanga Tukur, first Republic Permanent Secretary Ahmed Joda, former Chairman Nigeria Boundary Commission Dahiru Bobbo and Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Col. Hameed Ali rtd.

Others are the National Security Adviser Major General Babagana Monguno, former National Security Adviser, Major General Aliyu Gusau and host of Nigerian military brass, members of the Diplomatic Corps as well as top Nigerian business executives and traditional leaders.

The chief launcher at the event was the Kano based business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata who was represented by his son Hassan Dantata.