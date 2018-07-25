Bishop Kukah donates relief materials to Katsina flood victims

Share This





















From Raji Bello Sokoto

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah has donated relief materials to victims of the recent flood disaster in Jibia local government area of Katsina state.

The Bishop described the incident as an act of God, stressed that nobody can adequately prepare for natural disaster hence it can come in diverse forms.

Represented by Rev. Father Lawrence Emehel of the Dioceses Justice, Development and Peace Centre (JDPC), Bishop Kukah said they have come to commiserate with the state government, immediate community of Jibia and the entire Katsina state over the incident.

While praying for the souls of the over 50 persons who died in the incident, Bishop Kukah pray for God’s intervention and protection against such natural disasters.

“You can never really prepare adequately for disasters, especially those ones that ‘are natural occurrence whose source is beyond human comprehension”.

Those in the delegation of the Bishop include, Rev Fathers Opkanachi, Habila Maiyaki, Francis Lemen, Julian, Celestine as well Rev Sister Mary amongst other members of the Catholic Women Organization from Jibia.

Responding, Katisna state governor, Aminu Bello Masari thank Bishop Kukah and the entire Christian community for their show of brotherliness, especially in their trying times.

Represented by Alhaji Aminu Waziri, the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, the governor said they are seriously worried over the flood and its bitter consequences as well as other incidences of armed banditry in Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto and every other place that is facing one challenge or the other.

Earlier, the District Head of Jibia and Sarkin Arewan Katsina, Alhaji Rabiu Rabe said the incident was a rude shock to them.

On his part, the Head of Jibia local government, Alhaji Mustapha Idris admitted that, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah is a father who cafes for all his children.

“Today is a memorable day for me and the entire people of Jibia, because the person who shows concern over your predicaments is truly your brother any time any day.

“The chairman of Jibia Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had donated money for us over the incidence too. We are really grateful for the show of love by our brothers. I am assuring you that, here in Jibia local government, we are all one. There is no differences between us,” Idris explained.