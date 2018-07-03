Bishop lists causes of insecurity in Nigeria

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The Bishop of Diocese of Kaduna, Anglican Communion, Rt. Reverend Timothy Yahaya, has highlighted major causes of insecurity in the country that needed urgent attention.

He stated this in his Presidential Address delivered at the First Session of the Twenty First Synod held in Kaduna.

According to the cleric, unemployment among the teeming youth is one of the major reasons for insecurity in the country, saying when an individual has become unemployed for a long time he becomes tempted to partake in dubious activities.

Bishop Yahaya said there was also uneven pace of development in different parts of the country, noting that areas perceived as the oil rich regions have their people looking out for more in terms of development and when this doesn’t happen, they feel cheated and would often want to take laws into their hands.

The bishop also said most political leaders are more concerned about the monetary value they will get from the posts they hold and have little or no interest in developing their community.

“When the legal system has failed its people and allows people who have committed all sorts of atrocities to go free, then there is a break down in society. People often feel that they can get away with it.”

On the way forward, Bishop Yahaya said the Synod called on the Federal Government to formulate and effectively implement policies and programmes capable of addressing the root causes of insecurity in Nigeria such as poverty, unemployment, environmental degradation, dearth of infrastructural facilities, uneven development, among others.