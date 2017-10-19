Blame parents for immorality in society-Cleric

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The founder of a Non Government Organization, Jesus Winning Ministry, Pastor Susan Elewue has said patients are to be held responsible for the immorality bedeviling the society today.

She stated this during her remarks at a empowerment and prayer summit for the youth held in Kaduna yesterday.

According to her, the rush for material benefits has made many parents to forsake their responsibility to their children by not bringing them up in the way of the Lord.

She explained that youths of the country are the future of Nigeria hence must be giving the necessary orientation and foundation to attain such responsibility.

She stressed that it is time Nigeria empower the youth through prayer and proper upbringing, because the youth of have drifted from the ways of God and have joined themselves with the worldly things.

She said the program with the Theme “the art of living” is designed to bring the youths together, to understand the purpose why God created the youths; and for them to enjoy good living, the beauty of life.

She called on leaders to empower the youth and use, whatever position God has placed you, to assist them because they are there to help somebody destiny.

“Your wealth means nothing if you don’t touch lives. My advice to the leaders is to lead by example,” she stressed