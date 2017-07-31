Blame unpatriotic Borno politicians for B/ Haram attacks – Group

Share This





















From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

The Concerned Leaders of Conscience, yesterday blamed the recent Boko Haram attacks on some unpatriotic Borno state based politicians.

According to the group, it is unfortunate that terror activities are being exploited by some selfish political class in the state.

The group viewed such behavior by the local politicians as worrisome; adding that the recent comments by some highly placed persons and elders in the state was capable of escalating terrorism in the north east.

It noted that the insurgents in Borno have increased its attacks on military formation and civilians in the state, the recent attack being the abduction of NNPC staff and Staff of University of Maiduguri.

This was disclosed in a communiqué signed by the National Chairman of the group. Dr Eugene Tarkema and Secretary, Fagbemi Kola respectively.

“It has been proven that those in position of influence in Borno State benefit from the regional instability precipitated by Boko Haram as evidenced in the diversion of relief materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“After exhaustive deliberations on these observations, the Concerned Leaders of Conscience resolved to urge the country to note that these recent attacks in Borno state are not isolated events but part of concerted efforts by Borno politicians to revive Boko Haram ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

“These politicians apparently have a control over the terrorists to an extent that they decide when to unleash them on the country or keep them subdued when it is desirable.” The group said.

The CLC also warned the political leaders in Borno state not to politicize security as it relates to the attempts to re-group Boko Haram for political purposes saying this can only end badly for everyone without exceptions.

They advised the political leadership and elders in the southeast and south-south not to endorse hate speech, confrontation of security operatives or radicalization of youths to attack the state as the Boko Haram scourge began on similar note.

The group called on international relief and donor agencies to stop routing funds through State Governments but relate directly with IDPs since relief resources are becoming incentives for corrupt state officials to divert and covert them for themselves and for financing terrorism,