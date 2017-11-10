Blood scarcity: We lost 30 members- Kano sickle cell group

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Kano State Sickle Cell Club has revealed that thirty of its members died as a result of scarcity of blood donation for its patients in October in kano hospitals.

Speaking to journalists in Kano yesterday, the secretary of the association, Abdulkadir Ibrahim said the patients died because they were in dire need of blood transfusion in order to save their lives, but could not get it as a result of its scarcity.

According to him, the deceased were registered members of the association, which has its office at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

He added that the death of the patients had prompted the association to stage a blood donation campaign on October 29, expressing appreciation to the general public for storming the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital (MMSH) to donate blood.

He said the association, formed 25 years ago, was facing financial and material challenges, including paucity of blood donation, adding that the problem had caused rampant death of its members.

“In October only, that is last month, 30 of our members died as a result of scarcity of blood donation. And this figure represented the sickle cell patients that registered with us at Murtala Muhammad Hospital only.

“This is why we staged a blood donation campaign. Thank God, people had answered our call as we received a lot of blood. But, despite that, the blood is not enough for our patients, especially in this harmattan season where we have many crisis of the disease.

“ so, we still appeal to the general public to continue giving us blood as we will always be demanding it for our patients and we don’t have the money to buy,” he said

Muhammad further called on the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to assist the association as it faces many challenges, calling also on the wealthy individuals to give succour in order to save the lives of millions of youth and children suffering from the ailment.

He maintained that sickle cell patients need routine medication and nutrition to survive, lamenting that the current economic condition had really affected the patients.

He however stated that without the intervention of the government, the emirate council and the general public, many of the patients have had their lives ruined as the ailment does not allow them to even go to school.