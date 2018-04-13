BMSG lambasts Abaribe over bad remarks on Buhari

Share This





















By Our Correspondent

The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) has condemned what it described as conspiratorial stance by some senators against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari with emphasis on abuse of immunity by using incendiary remarks on the President at different times during plenary.

BMSG said this while reacting against remarks credited to Senator Eyinaya Abaribe who was quoted as saying that Nigerians have been

indulging the President who he referred to as “incompetent”.

BMSG said it took exception to such remarks by Senator Abaribe, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member during Thursday Plenary, describing it as reprehensible, and his action amounting to an irresponsible brand of politics that the opposition has been exhibiting over time.

The group calls on the Nigerian Senate leadership to always prevent its chamber from turning into a circus that allows use of profane and uncultured language as lingua franca with the President of Nigeria being often verbally abused.

BMSG made this known in a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Austin Braimoh and Cassidy Madueke, Coordinator and Secretary respectively, urging the leadership to call members to order on use of intemperate language to address the president.

It said, “Senator Abaribe’s comments on the floor of the Senate which engendered a rowdy session are not just shameful to the institution of the Nigerian Senate, but such defiles the hallowed office of the President and even the Senate Chamber.

BMSG called on Senator Abaribe to tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians and to the President of Nigeria on the ill-conceived remarks he made, and to know henceforth, that the Chamber of the Senate is not to be desecrated in any way.