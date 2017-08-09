BOI to give loan to market women, farmers, artisans, others

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Bank Of Industry (BOI) is set to dole out loans to market women, farmers, artisans, industrialists, artists, adults, women as well as youths in the country.

The National Coordinator of the Agro-allied Commodities and Service Producers Nigeria limited, Prof. Queen Hajarat Abike Adeyeye Adegboyega, disclosed this in a press statement signed and made available to Peoples Daily yesterday in Abuja.

Adegboyega said the loan would be collateral free and of 5% interest only, payable weekly after two weeks moratorium.

This, according to her, “ requires you presenting your BVN number and other vital information about you to be filled in the forms given to Agro-allied and her groups of companies commodities co-operative entrepreneurship under the authority of the Federal Government.”

She expressed joy for the efforts being put together by the Federal Government for the timely release of N50 billion intervention fund to the citizens of Nigeria.

She, however, thanked the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for its acceptability to train and empower the Agro-allied youths in the six area councils of the FCT.