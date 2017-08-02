Boko Haram attack Adamawa village, kill 7

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola

The dreaded Boko Haram insurgents have killed seven people in a night attack in Mildu village in Madagali local government of Adamawa State.

Reports from the area revealed that the terrorists invaded the village yesterday in their numbers killing seven people and injuring 10 others.

Fleeing residents said the rampaging insurgents stormed the village which is about 6-7 km from Gulak, capital of Madagali local government on the fringes of the dreaded Sambisa forest, around 12 midnight and opened fired on sleeping residents.

The source added that many shops and houses were burnt after looting by the terrorists.

“They stormed our village on motorbikes and immediately opened fire on the people and slaughtering people with knives,” the source said.

“As at the last count, seven people were slaughtered while about over 10 others were injured and were rushed to a health facility in Gulak,” said residents in a telephone interview.

One witness, who identified himself as Musa, said that the attack lasted for about an hour, and said those killed were fingered by the insurgents.

“We the men and the younger women ran for safety, when we came back after hunters and soldiers repelled them we saw seven dead,” he said.

“It disheartening to see this kind of attack particularly now the military is winning the battle against insurgency in the country he added,’’ said he.

The chairman of Madagali local council Muhammad Yusuf , said seven people had so far been confirmed dead, but said the total figure was uncertain, ‘’ You know I travelled to Yola and my deputy just confirmed to me that seven people were killed as houses and shops burnt by the rampaging Boko Haram.’’

Also confirming, the member representing Michika/Madagali federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Adamu Kamale, said ‘There was pandemonium during which at least seven people killed as many scampered for their lives,” he said.