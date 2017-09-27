Boko Haram commander arrested in Ondo

Share This





















The military authorities announced on Tuesday that a high-value target in the Boko Haram war has been captured by the police in Ondo State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, made the announcement in a statement in Maiduguri.

According to the spokesperson, Idris Ibrahim Babawo, a top Boko Haram commander, is identified as number 156 in the Boko Haram wanted list.

Mr. Babawo, 42, who also goes by the name Idoko or Nagada, was captured while trying to evade arrest.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said that the jihadist had since been handed over to the military.

“The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police on Sept. 24 at about 2: 00 p.m., arrested a wanted Boko Haram terrorist, Idris Ibrahim Babawo, believed to be number 156 on the wanted Boko Haram terrorists list.

“He was handed over to the 32 Brigade, 2 Division, Nigerian Army at about 2:00 p.m. on Sept. 25 by the Ondo State Police Command.”

Mr. Usman said that preliminary investigations showed that the suspect hailed from Chinade village in the Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He said that Mr. Babawo escaped from the North-east because of what he described as sustained military onslaught on the insurgents.

Boko Haram staged a bloody insurgency in northern Nigeria in 2009 in a bid to establish an Islamic Caliphate.

But the military has decimated the group, forcing the insurgents to resort to attacking mainly soft targets in parts of northern Nigeria.

At least 2.7 million people have been displaced by the insurgency, especially in Borno and Adamawa States, the epicentre of the bloody campaign.(NAN)