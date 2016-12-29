Boko Haram: Dozens surrender in Niger, 15 arrested in Damboa

Share This





















We’ve recovered Shekau’s Qur’an, says Army

From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

Dozens of Boko Haram fighters have surrendered to authorities in neighbouring Niger Republic, the country’s Interior Minister, Mohamed Bazoum has disclosed.

Bazoum said yesterday that 31 young people from Diffa, who were enrolled a few years ago in Boko Haram, decided to surrender.

Reports said that the fighters arrived in the remote desert town of Diffa in groups and were being held by local authorities.

A former Boko Haram combatant who was not named was quoted as haven told journalists that, “We expect a pardon from the government so that we can participate in the development of the country and help us get rid of the trauma,’’

This is just as Nigerian troops have arrested several Boko Haram members in Damboa in the north-east part of the country.

However, the Army said its troops who recently captured the last enclave of the Boko Haram insurgents inside the notorious Sambisa forest in the ongoing Operation Finale, did not find any trace of the abducted Chibok girls

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major Gen. Lucky Irabor, dropped the hint while briefing newsmen on the latest successes recorded by the troops in the final push against the insurgents.

According Major Gen. Irabor, though hundreds of women and children were being held by the fleeing terrorists as human shield, the troops were yet to ascertain if the Chibok girls were among them.

His words; “We believe that the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Abubakar Shekau while he escaped,” he said, indicating the Boko Haram leader may still be alive.

“The book will be taken to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, for onward presentation to Mr President.

“We have also made a lot of arrests. Our troops in Damboa arrested about 15 Boko Haram members. We also arrested one Musa from Potiskum on Christmas Day .

“On Dec. 26 our troops also intercepted two Boko Haram suspects in Maiduguri.

“We, therefore, warn residents of the state to be wary of people coming to hide in and around their houses.”

“Based on the footage captured by the fighter jets, the Boko Haram members were seen fleeing from the air bombardment in the midst of women and children, apparently holding them as human shield”.

“The air component had to hold the fire so as to avoid hitting innocent civilians. However, we can only assume that the Chibok girls might among the group”, he declared.

He added that in the last one week, the troops had arrested a total of 1,240 terrorists during the operation, with large quantities of arms and ammunitions as well logistics either destroyed or recovered.

The commander also revealed that reports from the neighboring Niger Republic revealed that 30 Boko Haram fighters, including six ladies have surrendered to the troops.

Speaking further on the capturing of the camp zero inside Sambisa forest, the commander said though the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau was neither killed or captured there are was an evidence that, he has been there, as his flag and Holy Book recovered. “We believe that the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Abubakar Shekau as he escaped” Irabor argued.

The commander also denied the media reports suggesting that there was a French national arrested during the operation, saying,, the picture being circulated in the media did not emanate from the Nigerian Army.

According to him, despite the fact that, some foreigners were said to be among some of the militant arrested, the command is yet to have a comprehensive picture of the involvement of foreigners amongst the Boko Haram militants.