Boko Haram factions ready for talks with FG-Ex commander

•Admits role on kidnap of Chibok girls, Madagali killings

By Ese Awhotu with agency report

Indications emerged yesterday that two warring factions of the Boko Haram sect are now willing to engage the Federal Government in talks aimed at bringing to a lasting end activities of the notorious gang.

An ex-commander of the Boko Haram sect, Abdulkadir Abubakar, has claimed that the two factions of the insurgency group were willing to dialogue and cooperate with the government to defeat the most visible leader of the group, Abubakar Shekau

Abubakar told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, at his cell in Maiduguri that Albarnawi and Mamman Nur factions of Boko Haram were willing to dialogue with the Federal Government.

The ex insurgents head also claimed to have masterminded the abduction of 275 students at Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, and the massacre of students at Federal Government College, Buni Yadi. Over 20 students were murdered at Buni Yadi.

This is in addition to being involved in other attacks on schools in Maiduguri, Damaturu, Potiskum and Mamudo.

He also confessed to several acts of bloodletting on innocent people and destruction of properties across the length and breadth of the North-eastern part of the country

NAN reports that Abubakar, also known as Abu Muhammad, was the chief intelligence officer of the Boko Haram group and one of its top commanders, until his arrest in June by the military in Buni Yadi, Gujba local government area of Yobe State.

According to him, Shekau, whose capture, dead or alive, the military high command has ordered, has been the major obstacle to peace, since the insurgency began in 2009.

“Shekau is not willing to surrender due to his high handedness. Unfortunately, the government and military authorities accorded priority on dealing with Shekau, who is blood thirsty.

“Albarnawi has indicated interest to dialogue with the government to end insurgency and provide a lasting solution to the crisis. Albarnawi discusses this with members of his circle. And I can assure the government that he would cooperate to achieve peace.

“The two factions are willing to cooperate with Nigerian Government to defeat Shekau,” NAN quoted him as saying.

However, the agency, said Abubakar’s claim about the readiness of the factions to dialogue with the Nigerian authorities could not be verified as he had been incarcerated since June. But he insisted that the groups are predisposed to a peaceful resolution of the eight-year-old crisis.

But the detained Boko Haram commander expressed his willingness to give the military useful information to crush the insurgents and arrest Shekau.

“I am cooperating with the military and I am ready to provide information on the whereabouts of Shekau. Shekau has left his enclave in Sambisa and moved deep into Mandara Mountain. I know the area where he is hiding and willing to provide a guide to the military.

“The intensified military offensive has weakened Shekau’s position and that of the other groups,” he added.

NAN further reports that Abubakar revealed deep divisions and power struggle among the insurgents, claiming the Albarnawi and Mamman Nur factions were opposed to Mr. Shekau’s leadership style and his bloodthirstiness.

He also blamed Mr. Shekau for many attacks on civilians by the Boko Haram insurgents.

“During the early days of the insurgency we fought for what we thought was a just cause, to establish a caliphate where human beings are valued, cherished and respected.

“After annexing vast territories, Shekau began to demonstrate his cruelty and atrocities against humanity.

“In view of the high-level atrocities committed by the group, some of the top commanders including myself, Albarnawi and Mamman Nur challenged Shekau, demanding an immediate end to the ugly saga.

“Thereafter, Albarnawi and Mamman Nur parted ways, and formed their groups. Shekau is responsible for suicide bombings and attack on soft targets in the North-East.

“The Albarnawi and Mamman Nur groups never attacked schools, religious places of worship, markets, women and children. Our fight was strictly with security forces. Even the kidnapped oil workers would not be killed by the group,” he said.

According to him, both Mamman Nur and AlBarnawi opposed the abduction of the Chibok school girls, women and children.

“Shekau is fond of using the girls and other abducted women as sex toys, and suicide bombers. He kills on the pretence of punishing for lies, theft, and rebellion. Shekau kills without justification.

“Shekau arrogated to himself the powers to accuse, prosecute, convict and punish in total contradiction to Islamic teachings. Children and women also starved to death in Sambisa due to Shekau’s cruelty,” he said.

Recall that the Federal Government had expressed worry over the Boko Haram factions prior to the release of the kidnapped Chibok School girls.

The ISIS had announced al-Barnawi as Boko Haram new leader but a few days later, the erstwhile leader, Abubakar Shekau, released an audio message accusing al-Barnawi of trying to stage a coup against him.

The different factions of the Boko Haram , findings indicate, differ in terms of operate and ideology. Leaving doubts as to how effective Abubakar’s claim of a possible dialogue between the Boko Haram factions and the Federal Government would be.

The Boko Haram terrorists group was led by Abubakar Shekau until August 2016, when he was succeeded by Abu Musab al-Barnawi.

The group had alleged links to al-Qaeda, but in March 2015, it announced its allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Since the current insurgency started in 2009, it has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions from their homes and was ranked as the world’s deadliest terror group by the Global Terrorism Index in 2015.