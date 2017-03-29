Boko Haram: FG vows to hunt down ‘real’ Shekau

Share This





















• Says insurgents impersonate him

By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has vowed to hunt down the real spiritual leader of the dreaded Boko Haram sect popularly known as Abubakar Shekau.

Briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, said the insurgents use masks portraying the face of the real Shekau.

He disclosed that the real leader of the sect had been displaced and may be hiding somewhere in the Sambisa enclave.

The minister, however, assured that the Nigeria Army will get him as the soldiers are not fooled by the antics of the insurgents.

Asked what happened as the military had claimed severally in the past to have killed Shekau, Dan-Ali said “Let me tell you categorically, these Insurgents, they have a way of putting masks. There could be so many but we are looking for the real one. He has been using mask to portray Shekau in one incidents or the other to give an impression that he has been killed so that we will relax. But we will not relax; we are on him.”

Asked why it has been difficult to get Shekau by the military, the minister said “I told you before now, the spiritual headquarters has been ransacked and vandalized. He (Shekau) is on the run so he may be hiding in one of the enclaves of Sambisa Forest which we are dominating. We have opened up the place we are using the place as a training area whereby the army Engineers will open roads. We shall be patrolling and be ransacking that forest for the whereabouts of Shekau.

On the success of the military over the Boko Haram sect, he said “If you have been opportune to go to Sambisa, you will know that Boko Haram has been defeated. Go and see what is happening in Sambisa and you will see that we have dominated the whole stronghold where they used to be. There is where we call Camp Zero, their spiritual and strong headquarters that they were using as communication base. It was destroyed and as at this same time occupied by our men the armed forces.

I believe it’s just a matter of time, it took America about 7 to 10 years to get (Osama) Bin Laden so we will get Shekau as soon as possible.”

On what he discussed with the President, Dan-Ali said “Generally we spoke about the security in the country and I believe we had a fruitful discussion and he was impressed with the performance of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Security situation is something that you cannot get 100 percent and remember that Nigeria has been having these turbulences for a very long time . We are trying to manage it and we are trying to make it solvable whereby every Nigeria will have peace and tranquillity and do his normal business.”

On directives given by the President, he said “The directive is that we should do more. The more we put our efforts the more Nigeria gets safer. We are doing our best and we have also requested for more in terms of equipment and I can categorically tell you that the Nigeria Armed forces have turned to professional armed forces. The training we had: the small arms competition was done last almost 11 years ago so also the sports so you can see we are joining the professionalism with the security challenges that is happening in the country.

Asked whether the celebration of December 22 by the Borno state government should not be a national day, he said “It is a local celebration. They have seen the significance of having that Camp Zero captured because hithertho before they can never be at rest when they are being encircled by insurgents. So, with that I believe they have the right to celebrate things happening. Other things are being celebrated in other parts of the country so no problem with that.”

The minister added that the government is doing everything within its powers to ensure that those in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp return home to live their normal lives.