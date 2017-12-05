Boko Haram kid victim, gets scholarship after successful surgery in Dubai

Share This





















A six year old victim of Boko Haram atrocity, Ali Ahmadu has returned to Nigeria after undergoing a corrective surgery in Dubai, United Arab Emirates ( UAE).

Young Ahmadu was flown to Dubai on September 10 this year under the guidance of GIPLC, a nongovernmental organisation that coordinated appeal for help to enable the young boy walk again.

Following the appeal, the Dickens Sanomi Foundation provided over N17 million for the Hospital fees as well as transportation and other services in Dubai.

Ali returned to Abuja aboard Ethiopian airline accompanied by his aunt and Mr. Nuhu Kwajafa, the coordinator of GIPLC, who were by his bedside during the period of treatment and rehabilitation.

An official of the foundation who received Ali Ahmadu at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Goodluck Hayi in a brief address to members of press briefly said Dickens Sanomi foundation will be working with Ali’s Family through GIPLC to support his post surgery life “as we help him settle into Abuja, to grow as a child with love and care”.

“I am authorized to announce that an Educational Scholarship will be provided for Ali, until he gets to University by the Taleveras Foundation”.

Mr. Hayi recalled that about 3 months ago, “we all witnessed at the same airport Ali Ahmadu being taken away on a wheel chair, today to the Glory of God we are here to receive Ali Ahmadu, walking handsomely into our arms”.

He said what started as a painful Journey for Little Ali after his Boko Haram attack in Chibok, four years ago that confined him to a wheel chair, has transformed into a Journey of hope, Love and care.

“ Dickens Sanomi Foundation, is backed by the principle of Love and care, one that was practiced and preached by Late Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr Dickens Sanomi, today we demonstrate these principles by being our neighbours keepers and teaching love by showing it,” he said.

Ali’s miraculous recovery

The coordinator of GIPLC, Nuhu Kwajafah who also spoke upon arrival from Dubai said young Ali “suffered excruciating pains all over his body, brought upon him by the senseless marauders” when they invaded his village of Chibok in 2014.

Mr. Kwajafah said Boko Haram terrorists “ crushed everything/everyone in their path, severely damaging his still forming vertebral column in the process but the hand of God preserved Ali, so we may give glory to His name”.

He added that since that incident, the little boy never accessed any form of orthodox medication.

“He was at the mercy of traditionalist, in highly unpredictable and perilous times. Obviously, during this period, access to education, nutrition, psychosocial tuning, water, sanitation or hygiene, was very limited, if not non-existent.

“He was immobile and fast deteriorating, physically and mentally, from that period till the 1st quarter of this year, 2017, when GIPLC (Global Initiative for peace, love and care) made contact with him,” he said.